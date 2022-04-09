GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Alexandra Graham and Carlin Epp, Middlebury, a son, Graham Alexander
GOSHEN [mdash] Mary Ellen Holloway, 72, Goshen, formerly of Dothan, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at home with her family. She was born Nov. 14, 1949, the daughter of Ammon and Alma (Bontrager) Miller. She is survived by her mother, Alma Miller; two sons, David (Mary) Herschb…
