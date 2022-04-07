Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 46F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: April 7, 2022 @ 3:05 pm
Goshen, Indiana
BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER
Thursday
Cynthia (Heatwole) and Carlin Martin, Bremen, a daughter, Sierra Nicole
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Leila (Miller) and Kenlyn Bontrager, Middlebury, a son, Ethan Jace
