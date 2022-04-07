Births

BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER

Thursday

Cynthia (Heatwole) and Carlin Martin, Bremen, a daughter, Sierra Nicole

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Thursday

Leila (Miller) and Kenlyn Bontrager, Middlebury, a son, Ethan Jace

