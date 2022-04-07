NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Wednesday
Doris (Miller) and Nathan Nisley, Goshen, a son, Maciah Lee
Michelle (Miller) and James Yoder, Goshen, a son, Liam Ezekiel
Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High 46F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: April 7, 2022 @ 12:30 am
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.