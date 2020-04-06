Goshen Birth Center
Saturday
Myrna (Troyer) and Richard Lambright, Goshen, a daughter, Cali Rose
Goshen Hospital
Thursday
Kayla and Josiah Elswick, Syracuse, a son, Hudson Wayne
Saturday
Stacie Cullings and Mikey Poirier, Goshen, a daughter, Harper Jayde
Sunday
Samantha Mullins and Chayse Ratliff, Goshen, a son, Bayker Scott
New Eden Care Center
Friday
Vera (Detweiler) and Lavon Mast, LaGrange, a daughter, Brenda Elyse
Sunday
Darla (Miller) and Devon Beechy, Shipshewana, a daughter, Ava Allyse
