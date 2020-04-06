Birth announcements

Goshen Birth Center

Saturday

Myrna (Troyer) and Richard Lambright, Goshen, a daughter, Cali Rose

Goshen Hospital

Thursday

Kayla and Josiah Elswick, Syracuse, a son, Hudson Wayne

Saturday

Stacie Cullings and Mikey Poirier, Goshen, a daughter, Harper Jayde

Sunday

Samantha Mullins and Chayse Ratliff, Goshen, a son, Bayker Scott

New Eden Care Center

Friday

Vera (Detweiler) and Lavon Mast, LaGrange, a daughter, Brenda Elyse

Sunday

Darla (Miller) and Devon Beechy, Shipshewana, a daughter, Ava Allyse

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you