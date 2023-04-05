HOME BIRTH
Saturday
Edna (Schmucker) and Jonathan Stutzman, Goshen, a son, Kenlin Jon
Monday
Marcile (Ramer) and Nelvin Ramer, Tippecanoe, a son, Stephen R.
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Monday
Thelma and Perry Hochstetler, Topeka, a son, Kristopher Lee
Windy with thunderstorms, possibly severe, developing this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 73F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Some clouds. Low 36F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: April 5, 2023 @ 8:10 am
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Michigan...Indiana... Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph MI and Branch Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio... Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Williams, Defiance and Fulton OH Counties. .Recent heavy rain has resulted in rising water on area rivers. Rain on Wednesday may lead to additional rises. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Expect minor flooding of the Scidmore Park picnic facilities in Three Rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 7.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM EDT Tuesday was 7.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7.4 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Former U.S. President Donald Trump was indicted Thursday for allegedly paying hush money during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital affair. Charges are also being considered in New York and Georgia, along with probes into his actions on Jan. 6 and classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago. Trump and his attorneys claim this is a political witch hunt. Do you think Trump is the target of a smear campaign, or do you think that he broke the law and should pay for his crimes?