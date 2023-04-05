Births

HOME BIRTH

Saturday

Edna (Schmucker) and Jonathan Stutzman, Goshen, a son, Kenlin Jon

Monday

Marcile (Ramer) and Nelvin Ramer, Tippecanoe, a son, Stephen R.

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Monday

Thelma and Perry Hochstetler, Topeka, a son, Kristopher Lee

