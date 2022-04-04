Births

PEACEFUL BEGININGS

MIDWIFERY SERVICE

Thursday

Rhonda (Yoder) and Loren Nisley, Goshen, a son, Eric Loren

NEW EDEN CARE

CENTER

Friday

Kaylene (Mast) and Leon Bontrager, Topeka, a daughter, Kaitlyn Jane

