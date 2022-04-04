PEACEFUL BEGININGS
MIDWIFERY SERVICE
Thursday
Rhonda (Yoder) and Loren Nisley, Goshen, a son, Eric Loren
NEW EDEN CARE
CENTER
Friday
Kaylene (Mast) and Leon Bontrager, Topeka, a daughter, Kaitlyn Jane
MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Sam B. Brandenberger, 85, Middlebury, died at 5:04 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at his residence. He was born Sept. 6, 1936, in Union City, Pennsylvania, to Elmer and Elizabeth (Schwartz) Brandenberger. On Nov. 14, 1957, in LaGrange, he married Sara Etta Lambright. She survives.…
