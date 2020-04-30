Goshen Hospital
Wednesday
Elizabeth and Lyle Wingard, Shipshewana, a daughter, Ivy Laine
New Eden Care Center
Thursday
Carolyn (Hostetler) and Chris Miller, Ligonier, a son, Kaden
LITIZ, Pennsylvania - Howard L. Rheinheimer, 94, of Lititz, died on April 23, 2020, at United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz. He was married to Miriam Miller for 70 years. Full obituary is available online at Buch Funeral Homes, Lititz, Pennsylvania.
