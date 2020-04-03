Birth announcements

Goshen Hospital

March 24

Kyra Johnson, Goshen, a son, Grayson

Thursday

Suzanne and Sunday Mahaja, Goshen, a daughter, Cordelia Ruth

Desiree Lippincatt and Brody Borchert, Goshen, a son, Bennett Avery

