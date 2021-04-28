NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Wednesday
Julie (Yoder) and Joe Bontrager, Goshen, a son, Josiah Andrew
Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: April 28, 2021 @ 4:57 pm
