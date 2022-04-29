Births

BLESSED BEGININGS CARE CENTER

Tuesday

Christina (Miller) and Alvin Schrock, LaGrange, a daughter, LeAnn

Brenda (Troyer) and Joshua Borkholder, Bremen, a son, Jordan Alex

Wednesday

Brenda Chupp and Austin Decker, White Pigeon, MI, a son, Jameson Ray

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you