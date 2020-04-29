Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 48F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: April 30, 2020 @ 12:16 am
Goshen, Indiana
New Eden Care Center
Tuesday
Lorene (Yoder) and Steve Fry, Wolcottville, a son, Josiah Adam
Wednesday
Dena (Yoder) and Michael Schlabach, LaGrange, a daughter, Victoria Rae
