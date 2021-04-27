Births

BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER

Sunday

Brenda (Miller) and Elvin Hochstetler, Milford, a son, Isaiah Lynn

Tuesday

Rose (Yoder) and Joel Kramer, Etna Green, a daughter, Kayla Faith

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Sunday

Nadine (Miller) and Lamar Hochstetler, Middlebury, a daughter, Jeneva Rose

Monday

Michelle (Weaver) and Gary Slabaugh, Millersburg, a daughter, Isabelle Eve

Tuesday

Doreen (Miller) and Jeremy Miller, Middlebury, a son, Austin Jay

Susie (Miller) and Wilber Mast, Wolcottville, a son, Japheth Norman

Mirinda (Troyer) and Dennis Schlabach, Bristol, a daughter, Madison Dawn

