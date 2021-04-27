BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER
Sunday
Brenda (Miller) and Elvin Hochstetler, Milford, a son, Isaiah Lynn
Tuesday
Rose (Yoder) and Joel Kramer, Etna Green, a daughter, Kayla Faith
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Sunday
Nadine (Miller) and Lamar Hochstetler, Middlebury, a daughter, Jeneva Rose
Monday
Michelle (Weaver) and Gary Slabaugh, Millersburg, a daughter, Isabelle Eve
Tuesday
Doreen (Miller) and Jeremy Miller, Middlebury, a son, Austin Jay
Susie (Miller) and Wilber Mast, Wolcottville, a son, Japheth Norman
Mirinda (Troyer) and Dennis Schlabach, Bristol, a daughter, Madison Dawn
