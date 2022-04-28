BIRTHS: April 28, 2022 Apr 28, 2022 2 hrs ago GOSHEN HOSPITALMonday Kelsey Tingle and Adam Collins, Nappanee, a son, Brody Lee React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries BENSON, Victoria Nov 30, 1944 - Apr 24, 2022 MAUST, Elmer Oct 19, 1943 - Apr 21, 2022 LOY, Letah Mar 27, 1929 - Apr 25, 2022 PETERSON, Gretta May 5, 1931 - Apr 20, 2022 SEARFOSS, Dorothy Jan 14, 1923 - Apr 23, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo Goshen teens arrested in murder at 7-ElevenGoshen police release names from fatal crashFatal shooting in Goshen under investigationGoshen crash kills two peopleAuthorities search for more answers in fatal accidentPOLICE NEWS: Goshen woman arrested in hit-and-runPOLICE NEWS: Elkhart businesses damaged by firePOLICE NEWS: Two Goshen residents injured in crashPOLICE NEWS: Hit-and-run, fraud, criminal mischief incidents reportedGOSHEN RELAYS: NorthWood edges St. Joe for Class B title; Penn dominates Class A Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
