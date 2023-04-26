Births

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Friday

Shanese Cargo-Smith, Goshen, a daughter, A’Lynda Lunar-Moon

Saturday

Lizzie and Jesse Odiorne, Nappanee, a son, Jacob “Jake” Dean

Stephanie and Matt Byler, Milford, a daughter, Alyah Joy

