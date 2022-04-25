BIRTHS: April 25, 2022 Apr 25, 2022 4 hrs ago NEW EDEN CARE CENTERSaturday Michelle (Helmuth) and Brian Miller, Shipshewana, a daughter, Brooklyn JoElaine (Stutzman) and Joe Zehr, Goshen, a son, Joel David React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Michelle Helmuth Elaine Joel David Brian Miller Joe Zehr Brooklyn Jo Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Snyder, Robert ROBINSON, Judith Apr 13, 1940 - Apr 22, 2022 SHERCK, Betty Sep 9, 1941 - Apr 21, 2022 STUTZMAN, Leona Jul 15, 1931 - Apr 21, 2022 SCHROCK, Sandra Nov 1, 1940 - Apr 21, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFatal shooting in Goshen under investigationSouth Bend man killed in C.R. 17 crashPOLICE NEWS: Goshen woman arrested in hit-and-runPlans for Goshen apartment complex move forwardMan dies after SUV crashes into northern Indiana riverNew Paris woman's death investigated as homicideSTEVEN ROBERTS: Vladimir Putin has crossed a 'red line'Maple Syrup Festival begins todayFour hope for Sweetheart titleShivelys named grand marshals Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
