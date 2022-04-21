Births

BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER

Tuesday

Maria (Borkholder) and Kevin Yoder, Bremen, a daughter, Lila Joan

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Monday

Taylor and Forrest Glogouski, Goshen, a son, Griffen Scott

NEW EDEN

CARE CENTER

Tuesday

Christina (Lehman) and Ervin Miller, LaGrange, a son, Martin Lee

Wednesday

Rebecca (Eash) and Eugene Nisley, Millersburg, a daughter, Kaya Ellen

Melanie (Yoder) and Leonard Miller, Shipshewana, a son, Colson Henry

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you