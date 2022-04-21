BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER
Tuesday
Maria (Borkholder) and Kevin Yoder, Bremen, a daughter, Lila Joan
GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Monday
Taylor and Forrest Glogouski, Goshen, a son, Griffen Scott
NEW EDEN
CARE CENTER
Tuesday
Christina (Lehman) and Ervin Miller, LaGrange, a son, Martin Lee
Wednesday
Rebecca (Eash) and Eugene Nisley, Millersburg, a daughter, Kaya Ellen
Melanie (Yoder) and Leonard Miller, Shipshewana, a son, Colson Henry
