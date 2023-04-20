NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Tuesday
Darla (Schmucker) and Kevin Bontrager, Millersburg, a son, Derek Ray
Mostly cloudy and becoming windy. High 82F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: April 20, 2023 @ 2:15 am
Elkhart County Clerk Christopher Anderson said very few people have made it to the polls since early voting opened and fears not many people will turn out to the polls for the May 2 primaries since there are very few contested races. Do you plan to vote in the primaries this year?