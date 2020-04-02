Some clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable..
Some clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: April 2, 2020 @ 8:35 pm
Goshen, Indiana
Blessed Beginnings Care Center
Wednesday
Phyllis and Wendal Martin, Goshen, a daughter, Melanie Fayne
Michigan
Monday
Anita (Yoder) and Lester Miller, New Paris, a daughter, Lyndsey Nicole
