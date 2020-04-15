BIRTHS: April 15, 2020 Apr 15, 2020 35 min ago Blessed Beginning Care CenterTuesday Laura (Hochstetler) and Darin Bontrager, Nappanee, a son, Andrew Lamar React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Care Andrew Lamar Laura Darin Bontrager Beginning Son Birth Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries WOGOMON, Jean Feb 17, 1924 - Apr 13, 2020 COX, Leroy Jul 11, 1946 - Apr 14, 2020 WIXSON, Christena Oct 28, 1930 - Apr 13, 2020 MARKLEY, Leland Mar 4, 1922 - Apr 9, 2020 SMITH, Marilyn Nov 6, 1940 - Apr 12, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGoshen's chief medical officer says he's proud of his colleaguesMORNING UPDATE: 10 new COVID-19 cases in Elkhart CountyMayor asks residents to stop gathering, wear masksMurder defendant competent for trial, then wants to represent selfPOLICE NEWS: Gas station employee charged in $100K+ theft of lottery ticketsNorthWood's Gall receives full ride scholarship for three degrees from PurdueLippert executives reduce salaries, create fund to help employeesCounty officials report 12 new COVID-19 casesWest Noble seniors decorate doors to say goodbye to high schoolMORNING UPDATE: Five new COVID-19 cases in Elkhart County Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
