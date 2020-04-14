Birth announcements

Blessed Beginning

Care Center

Sunday

Beth Ann (Miller) and Reuben Miller, Leesburg, a son, Caleb Earl

Brenda (Miller) and Lavon Fry, New Paris, a daughter, Kyla Faye

Goshen Hospital

Thursday

Macy and Garett Yoder, Goshen, a son, Bowen Garett

Saturday

Mindy and Michael Beiler, Goshen, a son, Lincoln Brooks

Denise Sanchez and Morgan Phillips, Milford, a son,

Maverick James

Sunday

Taylor Meek and Jared Smith, Syracuse, a daughter,

Makenna Smith

Monday

Erica and Matthew Albertin, Goshen, a son, Luke Robert

New Eden Care Center

Saturday

Anita (Hochstetler) and Gary Gingerich, Middlebury, a daughter, Lucia

Eva (Yoder) and Kevin Bontrager, Middlebury, a daughter, Victoria Kate

Marlene (Yoder) and Nathan Stutzman, Bristol, a daughter, Olivia Kay

Janelle (Yoder) and Ryan Petersheim, Middlebury, a daughter, Sadie Anne

Julie (Miller) and Devon Bontrager, Shipshewana, a son, Shawn Wyatt

Ella (Bontrager) and Norman Yoder, a son, Joshua

Monday

Amy and Nelson Nisley, a son, Joshua Aaron

Emily (Mullet) and Delmar Bontrager, Shipshewana, a daughter, Eliza Beth

Tuesday

Jolisa (Bontrager) and Martin Yoder, Shipshewana, a daughter, Sophia Willow

