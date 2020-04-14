Blessed Beginning
Care Center
Sunday
Beth Ann (Miller) and Reuben Miller, Leesburg, a son, Caleb Earl
Brenda (Miller) and Lavon Fry, New Paris, a daughter, Kyla Faye
Goshen Hospital
Thursday
Macy and Garett Yoder, Goshen, a son, Bowen Garett
Saturday
Mindy and Michael Beiler, Goshen, a son, Lincoln Brooks
Denise Sanchez and Morgan Phillips, Milford, a son,
Maverick James
Sunday
Taylor Meek and Jared Smith, Syracuse, a daughter,
Makenna Smith
Monday
Erica and Matthew Albertin, Goshen, a son, Luke Robert
New Eden Care Center
Saturday
Anita (Hochstetler) and Gary Gingerich, Middlebury, a daughter, Lucia
Eva (Yoder) and Kevin Bontrager, Middlebury, a daughter, Victoria Kate
Marlene (Yoder) and Nathan Stutzman, Bristol, a daughter, Olivia Kay
Janelle (Yoder) and Ryan Petersheim, Middlebury, a daughter, Sadie Anne
Julie (Miller) and Devon Bontrager, Shipshewana, a son, Shawn Wyatt
Ella (Bontrager) and Norman Yoder, a son, Joshua
Monday
Amy and Nelson Nisley, a son, Joshua Aaron
Emily (Mullet) and Delmar Bontrager, Shipshewana, a daughter, Eliza Beth
Tuesday
Jolisa (Bontrager) and Martin Yoder, Shipshewana, a daughter, Sophia Willow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.