Births

BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER

Tuesday

Lydiann (Zimmerman) and Eugene Martin, Wakarusa, a daughter, Rosellen Z.

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Monday

Lizbeth Castillo and Terry Mitchell, Goshen, a daughter, Leilani Dior

