Goshen Hospital
Wednesday
Lola Creekmore and Nathan Mullins, Millersburg, a son, Elliott Mullins
Thursday
Lindsey and E-man Monge, Goshen, a son, Emery Emmanuel Jeffrey
SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Alva R. Miller, 80, Shipshewana, died at 3:15 p.m. Sunday, April 5, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital, following a brief illness. He was born March 26, 1940, in Goshen, to Levi and Ella (Troyer) Miller. On Oct. 12, 1961, in LaGrange County, he married Edna Ellen Yoder. She su…
