NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Thursday
Laura (Lambright) and Aaron Glick, Shipshewana, a daughter, Lucille Jane
GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Tuesday
Herlinda Diaz and Isidio Cordono, Goshen, a son, Dilan
Windy with rain showers. Morning high of 49F with temps falling to near 40. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Cloudy and windy early becoming clear late. Low 26F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: April 1, 2023 @ 12:01 am
TORNADO WATCH 98 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 3 AM EDT SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL INDIANA KOSCIUSKO IN NORTHERN INDIANA ADAMS ALLEN IN BLACKFORD DE KALB ELKHART GRANT HUNTINGTON JAY LAGRANGE MIAMI NOBLE STEUBEN WABASH WELLS WHITLEY IN MICHIGAN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN ST. JOSEPH MI THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, ANGOLA, AUBURN, BERNE, BLUFFTON, COLUMBIA CITY, DECATUR, DUNKIRK, ELKHART, FORT WAYNE, FREMONT, GARRETT, GAS CITY, GOSHEN, GRISSOM AFD, HARTFORD CITY, HUNTINGTON, KENDALLVILLE, LAGRANGE, LIGONIER, MARION, MENDON, MEXICO, MONTPELIER, NAPPANEE, NEW HAVEN, NORTH MANCHESTER, OSSIAN, PERU, PORTLAND, ROANOKE, SHIPSHEWANA, SOUTH WHITLEY, STURGIS, THREE RIVERS, TOPEKA, TRI-LAKES, UPLAND, WABASH, WARSAW, WHITE PIGEON, AND WINONA LAKE.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT /5 AM CDT/ TO 6 PM EDT /5 PM CDT/ SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph shifting northwest, then diminishing by evening. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT /5 AM CDT/ to 6 PM EDT /5 PM CDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Wind gusts of 55 mph are possible Saturday morning behind the cold front along and south of US 24. Then, wind gusts of 55 mph are possible at the lake shore Saturday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Former U.S. President Donald Trump was indicted Thursday for allegedly paying hush money during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital affair. Charges are also being considered in New York and Georgia, along with probes into his actions on Jan. 6 and classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago. Trump and his attorneys claim this is a political witch hunt. Do you think Trump is the target of a smear campaign, or do you think that he broke the law and should pay for his crimes?