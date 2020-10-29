New Eden Care Center
Wednesday
Laura (Yoder) and Larry Borkholder, LaGrange, a son, Lavon Joel
PLEASANT HILL, Ohio [mdash] Dennis D. Martin, 69, of Pleasant Hill, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio. He was born July 27, 1951, in Ashland, Ohio, to the late Harvey J. and Annie (Weaver) Martin. He married Debra (Bowman) Martin on Aug. 4, 1974…
SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Ada Miller, 95, of Shipshewana, died at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at her residence. She was born on June 7, 1925, in LaGrange County, to Daniel and Polly (Schrock) Eash. On Nov. 22, 1945, in LaGrange County, she married O. Vernon Miller. He died Jan. 7, 1993. Survivi…
