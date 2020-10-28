New Eden Care Center
Tuesday
Erma (Raber) and Earl Lambright, Topeka, a son, Josiah Cole
GOSHEN [mdash] Wilma J. Miller, 86, of Goshen, died at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at her residence. She was born April 11, 1934, in Shipshewana, to Jonas and Rosa (Bontrager) Beachy. On Dec. 4, 1952, in Shipshewana, she married Harley Jay Miller, and he survives. Survivors in addition to h…
EL PASO [mdash] Terry Dean Brandeberry, 56, of El Paso, Texas, an accountant and business owner, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Kindred Hospital, El Paso. Born to Larry and Marge (Ressler) Brandeberry on Dec. 22, 1963, in Goshen, Indiana, he graduated from Bethany Christian High School in 19…
