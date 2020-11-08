New Eden Care Center
Friday
Kendra (Troyer) and Lyle Schlabach, Ligonier, a daughter, Myla Dawn
MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Levi C. Troyer, 75, of Middlebury, passed away at 4:35 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at his residence. He was born May 22, 1945, in Holmes County, Ohio, to Crist A. and Susie (Yoder) Troyer. On June 19, 1969, in Middlebury, he married Viola Miller, who survives. Survivors i…
MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Nora Kay Miller, 46, of Middlebury, died at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on March 12, 1974, in Goshen, to Perry Jay and Esther (Miller) Miller. She is survived by her mother; a brother, Maynard (Darlene) Mill…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.