MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Levi C. Troyer, 75, of Middlebury, passed away at 4:35 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at his residence. He was born May 22, 1945, in Holmes County, Ohio, to Crist A. and Susie (Yoder) Troyer. On June 19, 1969, in Middlebury, he married Viola Miller, who survives. Survivors i…