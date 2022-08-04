ADEC CEO/President Donna Belusar said: “We were shocked and heartbroken to learn of the passing of Congressman Jackie Walorski, and her staff members Zach Potts and Emma Thomson. Our thoughts are with all of their families at this time. Jackie was a dedicated and fierce advocate for the people of Indiana and a long-time friend of ADEC. This is a devastating loss to our community.”
Andrew U. D. Straw said: "I am especially shocked to hear that Rep. Walorski was killed by another driver who crossed the center line," Straw said. "This is exactly what happened to me in 2001 as I drove to the Indiana Supreme Court to work. A reckless driver hit me head-on and nearly killed myself and my passenger, breaking both my legs and my pelvis and skull. That was bad for my family and I can only imagine if death resulted."
"You just cannot plan for something like this and I am very sorry for her and her family," Straw said. "Her staff members were also killed and this is also very shocking. They died in service to our nation. My passenger, another Indiana Supreme Court officer, Jenny Bauer, was almost killed in 2001 by the reckless driver also."
"Rep. Waloski and I shared a passion for disability rights," Straw said. "She supported ADEC in Elkhart, a nonprofit that helps people with disabilities. I worked at ADEC when I was an Indiana University student and served as a group home assistant manager in Bloomington. Disability rights have been my legal focus for a long time."
State Rep. Joanna King (R-Middlebury) said: "I'm incredibly saddened by the news of Representative Walorski, district director Zachery Potts and communications director Emma Thomson and the other driver involved in the tragic accident this afternoon. I consider Jackie a dear friend of mine, and she encouraged and supported me in running for this seat at the Indiana Statehouse. Jackie was a woman who represented our district with dignity and she was a force to be reckoned with. She understood the families and businesses in Elkhart County, and represented us both at the Indiana Statehouse and in Washington, D.C., during her years of service. Jackie was a champion of the unborn, and I looked up to her and held her in the highest regard. I will miss her greatly along with the countless others whose lives she touched."
The Indiana Delegation said: “Staying true to her Hoosier values of hardwork, determination, and public service, Representative Jackie Walorski fought each and every day for the lives and livelihoods of Hoosiers in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District. She was a great friend and colleague to many of us in Congress and her untimely death is a tremendous loss for the House of Representatives and the state of Indiana. Our thoughts and prayers are with her staff, her family, and the family and loved ones of the staff members, Emma Thomson and Zachery Potts, who also lost their lives today.”
This statement is attributed to Senators Todd Young (R-IN) and Mike Braun (R-IN) and Representatives Andre Carson (D-IN-07), Larry Bucshon M.D. (R-IN-08), Jim Banks (R-IN-03), Trey Hollingsworth (R-IN-09), James R. Baird (R-IN-04), Greg Pence (R-IN-06), Frank Mrvan (D-IN-01) and Victoria Spartz (R-IN-05).