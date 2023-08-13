MIDDLEBURY — Indiana State Representative Joanna King presented LoveWay founder Sandy Weatherwax with the Heart of a Hoosier Award Saturday during LoveWay’s 50th-anniversary celebration.
“The time and treasure that so many of you take and put into this program is a hallmark for other communities across this state and nation to follow,” King said. “You make a difference. You’ve shown the transformative power of horses through equine assisted services and you’ve empowered thousands of lives in this district alone.”
LoveWay is an accredited certified horsemanship association.
“We work alongside our horses and community volunteers to assist individuals with disabilities to live their best lives by empowering them to grow cognitively, physically, socially, and emotionally,” their website states.
Middlebury Town Manager Mary Cripe, on behalf of the town and council, also gave Weatherwax a certificate of appreciation, while former Middlebury Community Schools Superintendent Jane Allen thanked Weatherwax for the service she provided for troubled students in her district.
“You changed these students’ lives right in front of my eyes,” Allen told Weatherwax. “They walk in the door, they see those volunteers and everything changes. These grumpy, mean, mad grouchy high schoolers who don’t want to be where they are, until they get here, and all of a sudden they’re respectful to the adults around them, they’re respectful to each other, they’re kind, they’re caring.
“It’s amazing…. Something magical happens when a student encounters a being such as a horse that doesn’t speak yet that being understands their anxiety, understands their disability and their struggles, understands their wishes to do things well and not have to struggle, and can convey that understanding without speaking. The horses and the volunteers at LoveWay have done that and I have never seen anything like that in my life.”
The celebration honored LoveWay founder Weatherwax for her dedication to starting the nonprofit. She recalled the moment her daughter came home from another therapeutic equestrian center, the moment that started it all.
“She came bursting in the house saying, ‘Dad I helped a gentleman just like you today ride,” Weatherwax said. “I want to do this,’ and that really caught our attention, believe me.”
Laurie Weatherwax died 50 years ago.
“Gary and Sandy, they took what could have been such a devastating loss of a child — they could have just been broken,” Becker said. “They could have allowed that to just ruin their lives, their marriage, and instead they listened to the Lord and they pulled all of their hurt, all of their brokenness, into seeing that we’re here today.”
Weatherwax shared some additional thoughts.
“I know things are getting tough out there in the world now, but there’s still so much we can do, so much we can do for everyone so remember that and just think less about ourselves and more about others,” she added. “Just love and reach out to everybody else and wonderful things will happen and Jesus will be with you.”
To learn more, visit lovewayinc.org.