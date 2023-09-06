ELKHART — CAPS’ annual fundraising event at Wellfield Botanic Gardens Aug. 18 brought together over 300 members of the Elkhart County community to support its mission.
While the exact dollar amount brought in isn’t yet totaled, CAPS Advancement Supervisor Abby King said leaders do know they surpassed their goal.
The event honored CAP’s CASA program, which celebrates 40 years in 2023. CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, is a national model that pairs trained volunteers with children who have experienced abuse and neglect. Elkhart County was the first in Indiana to establish the program in June of 1983.
CASA volunteers advocate for abused or neglected children by ensuring necessary services are provided, getting to know the child on a personal basis, and reporting findings and making recommendations to the court.
“When you talk to kids during the scariest time in their life, it can be easy to give up hope, to feel pretty helpless, even powerless,” said Rebecca Shetler Fast, CEO and president of CAPS. “And in the face of stories of terrible abuse and neglect, it’s our job at CAPS, our sacred responsibility, to hold onto the hope, to believe in the ability for every one of these children to find healing and reach their potential.”
Currently, the CASA program boasts 51 volunteers, but as every child in Elkhart County’s court system is given a CASA, the need is never-ending.
Funds raised from the auction will go toward sponsoring response resources including trauma-informed forensic interviewing, child and family critical resource support, advocacy for the best interest of abused and neglected children in court, supervised visitation, and strengthening family connections, King added.
Volunteer training for new CASAs begins Oct. 10. Training classes will be about three hours long and will run for several weeks.
“CAPS is always looking for folks who want to get involved whether its through donations or time,” King added.
To donate or learn more about how to get involved, please visit CAPS’ website at capselkhart.org/how-we-help or contact CAPS directly at dev@capeslkhart.org.