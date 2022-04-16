ELKHART — For Liliana Quintero, Executive Director of the Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition, Saturday's event at the Concord Event Center made for "a huge, fulfilling sensation."
The "Thank You Brunch & Resilience Celebration" ran between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. It was intended in appreciation and recognition of NIHHC's program partners, staff, and volunteers, who have worked with NIHHC in response to the COVID-19 pandemic since April 2020.
"It means everything," Quintero said during the event. "I feel like we were the bridge to educate people and help them make an informed decision."
The family-oriented event featured at brunch provided by Cueramaro Catering, an Easter egg hunt for the children attending and awards and raffle prizes.
"Many of NIHHC’s community partners have lost relatives, co-workers, and neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic, and some did not have the opportunity to spend the last days with their loved ones because of COVID-19 restrictions," a news release stated. "Despite these hardships, they were on the front lines serving others, promoting the importance of getting vaccinated, and working at NIHHC’s testing and vaccination clinics."
A number of NIHHC staff and others were honored with awards during the event, and speakers included Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, Dr. Daniel Nafziger, Hospital Chief Medical Officer at Goshen Health; Luis Aguilar, NIHHC board member and Personal and Professional Development Coach at Lippert Components, and Dara Marquez, co-owner of The Arena Michiana. Gary Sieber of WNDU-TV served as Master of Ceremonies.
"Everybody deserves it," said Quintero of those with her organization who have worked to help community members with vaccination and other COVID-19 related efforts. "Everybody make a huge difference."
Concord Event Center has served as the site for NIHHC’s last three COVID-19 vaccination clinics, the release added, with NIHHC expressing their gratitude for this assistance.
To learn more about NIHHC and their efforts visit them online at www.nihhc.com.
