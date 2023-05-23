NAPPANEE — On Monday, the Nappanee Board of Public Works and Safety approved advertising for bids for the 2023 paving project.
Street Superintendent Brent Warren reminded the board the city was awarded a Community Crossing Grant — after the meeting he confirmed the amounts were $857,000 and $566.50 — and that he’d been working with representatives from Lawson-Fisher to create the list of streets to be paved.
Jared Huss and Dmitri Adams from Lawson-Fisher were present at the meeting. Huss said they’d advertise May 26 and June 2 with bid opening planned for June 12.
Mayor Phil Jenkins made the comment that the contract with Indiana Department of Transportation on April 19 and the city has four months to be under contract for the work.
Street Department Equipment
The board approved a new street department’s equipment request form and waiver of liability for those requesting to have barrels, cones, barriers, etc. for use on private property.
Warren said they don’t get a lot of requests but felt this was a way to “help eliminate the liability and also if there are any damages we can recoup the costs.”
The mayor said they were most concerned about event fencing because its customized and not always easily available.
“We’re not trying to make money but want to make sure the replacement cost is covered if needed,” Warren said.
After the meeting he said there would be a deposit, depending on the type of equipment and when it’s returned in good condition, the deposit would be returned.
Well Repair
The board approved repairs to well #2 at a cost of $35,000 to Peerless Midwest. Water and Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber said it’s the city’s oldest well and they need to replace a turbine pump with a submersible pump so they can get readings on the well.
Tree Board Agreement
An agreement between the city, the tree board and Trees Unlimited, Milford for maintenance and removal of trees was approved by the board.
Jenkins said it was a two-year agreement that was signed in 2021 so they need to renew it. It was approved by the tree board and they asked the board to also approve it. The agreement said the cost was not to exceed $30,000.
Neighborhood Art Club
Heather Mishler requested N. Williams St. be closed between Centennial and the alley from June 20-22 and July 11-13 from 1-5 p.m. for a neighborhood art club.
Jenkins and Warren stated this is the third or fourth year that Mishler has done this. Warren said he puts signs out in advance that the road will be closed.
“This is great for neighborhoods working with us to do these kinds of events,” Jenkins added.
In other business, the board:
• Approved closing parking lots and South Clark Street on June 7 for the Op1Vet American Legion ride and on Sept. 9 for the 9-11 Ride to Remember by the American Legion Riders. Warren said the veterinarian’s office did keep permission for them to use their lot those days.
Gerber got the okay to advertise and accept applications for a new operator in training position for the water utility. He said there is enough in the budget to cover the rest of the year.