INDIANAPOLIS — Commonwealth Engineers, Inc. announces the promotion of the following staff members in expanded leadership positions.
Darren Wells, PE of the Indianapolis North Office, and Aaron Rohner, PE of the Evansville Office, have been promoted to Commonwealth’s Associate Program, a news release stated. The Associate Program exists to develop talent within the organization and allows exemplary team members to grow in leadership roles.
“Commonwealth Associates represent the future of Commonwealth Engineers,” the release stated.
Wells joined Commonwealth Engineers as a Senior Project Manager in 2022 with 26 years of experience in consulting engineering and project management. Wells has extensive knowledge and background in the planning, design, bidding, permitting, construction and operation phases of water and wastewater infrastructure and treatment systems.
Additionally, Wells currently serves as the Indianapolis North Office Engineering Manager, ensuring all projects out of this office maintain corporate standards as well as overseeing the day-to-day technical oversight and operations. He is licensed in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Illinois, and Wisconsin; holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Purdue University; is a Board-Certified Environmental Engineer in Water Supply/Wastewater with AAEES and an Envision Sustainability Professional.
Aaron Rohner, PE joined Commonwealth Engineers in 2017. In his position as a Project Engineer, Rohner’s work out of the Evansville Regional Office has included project planning, design, and construction engineering for water, wastewater, and civil projects.
“Rohner’s primary strengths include treatment plant design, collection/distribution system design, hydraulic analysis, and construction management,” the release added.
Rohner is licensed in both Indiana and Kentucky and holds a B.S. of Science Engineering from the University of Southern Indiana.
Commonwealth also has offices in Crown Point, Evansville, Fort Wayne, and Indianapolis (North Office), South Bend and Bowling Green, Kentucky. To learn more, visit commonwealthengineers.com.