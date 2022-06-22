The Ruthmere’s summer exhibition will feature a childhood staple, classic comics. Various museums have loans the area history museum components to make “See You in the Funny Papers” possible.
“See You in the Funny Papers” will include a traveling exhibit from the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center called “Pigskin Peanuts,” featuring delightfully nostalgic “Peanut”s comics about one of America's favorite pastimes: football. From July 1 -July 28 only, the exhibit will also include “Pencils to Pixels: Hoosier Cartoons and Comics,” another exhibit loaned from the Indiana Historical Society.
Other exhibits include “Garfield,” “Tumbleweeds,” and “Roger Bean” memorabilia from Minnetrista in Muncie; “Brenda Starr” comics from the Porter County Museum in Valparaiso; an animation cel and original artwork from the Hall of Heroes Museum in Elkhart; and materials of local comic artists, such as Max Gwin and Bill Holman, from the Nappanee Public Library in Nappanee.
Visit the Havilah Beardsley House between July 1 and Sept. 30, to visit “See You in the Funny Papers: Iconic Cartoons and Comics.” This exhibit is made possible through the generous sponsorship of Steve & Julie Bachman, 1st Source Bank, and Gibson Insurance.
Regular guided tours of Ruthmere Museum and Havilah Beardsley House are Tuesday through Saturday on the hour from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.ruthmere.org.