GOSHEN — Clinton Christian School gave a total of $3,000 worth to Faith Mission of Elkhart following their Read-A-Thon in February.
The check presentation took place Friday, along with several other celebratory activities including an ice cream party, and a video of Head Administrator Michele Vigil traversing locations in Goshen and Middlebury dressed as an inflatable baby.
Vigil promised the kids an embarrassing activity of their choosing should they reach their fundraising goal of $25,000 for the annual school fundraising venture. Students brought in a whopping $29,450 and as a result enjoyed watching a video of Vigil shaking hands Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, picking up diapers at Target, visiting Essenhaus and ordering coffee at Souper Brew.
To help keep the cost of tuition down as well as pay for technology and classroom supplies, the school hosts two fundraisers each year. For the last three years, school administrators have chosen to give a portion of those proceeds to another organization and the results speak for themselves.
“We’ve earned more over the last three years than we ever have,” explained Amy Marshall, Clinton assistant administrator. “I think [students] realize a portion is going to someone else, and it motivates the kids to reach our goal or above that goal so that we can give away more money.”
Following the Biblical principle of tithing, Clinton Christian School donates roughly 10% of its fundraising profits to a local nonprofit organization in the community.
“That’s our purpose here is that kids understand that when people are generous to them, they should, in turn be generous to others,” Vigil said.
Read-A-Thon has been going on at Clinton for at least 30 years and Vigil said the real motive is to get kids reading and to help the school raise funds so tuition isn’t as high at the private school. The students read all month with a goal of reading for 12 hours and raising $150 per student.
With nearly $30,000 raised, the school was able to give a $2,000 check as well as $1,000 worth of bags of toiletry supplies including shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, diapers and wash cloths to Faith Mission.
Students made 103 bags with inspirational messages, one from each elementary student, to go into welcome bags for newcomers to Faith Mission.
“People are living in tents right now, still, and coming into the Mission for overnight and basic stuff they just don’t have,” said Resource and Development Director for Faith Mission Mike Perez.
The bags may only last a few weeks, but Perez said the need is there.
“Most the folks that come to the mission – 1) They’re homeless, and 2) A lot of times, they don’t have this kind of stuff and so for us to be able to serve people and give them the best, stuff like this is important.”
Right now, Faith Mission has roughly 137 people. The number includes single men and women as well as families. Perez said with the new program that now offers single-night stays, there are nights when an additional 40 people enter the facility. Clinton Christian School’s fundraising donation will go toward helping to pay for the amenities needed at the shelter.
