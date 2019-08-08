STAFF AND WIRE REPORTS
HORSESHOES
Middlebury League
Standings: Miller Stewart 36-27, Barletta Boats 35-28, Pole Dancers 34 1/2 - 28 1/2, Chid’s Team 32 1/2 - 30 1/2, Snappers 32-31, Two Girls & A Guy 21-42.
Honor Scores: Sharon Chiddister 110, Steve Fisher 103.
Handicap scores: LaVaon Eash 111, Alve Shetler 110, Stan Barbour 110.
NFL
Dolphins owner criticized
by players for Trump support
MIAMI — Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is defending his support of longtime friend Donald Trump after being criticized about it by one of his players.
Receiver Kenny Stills’ comments Wednesday followed a report by the Washington Post that Ross plans to host a fund-raiser for the president.
Stills tweeted a screen capture from Ross’ anti-racism RISE initiative’s website and wrote, “You can’t have a nonprofit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump.”
The mission statement says RISE “educates and empowers the sports community to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations.
Ross’ fundraiser is scheduled for Friday at his home on Long Island, the Post said.
“I always have been an active participant in the democratic process,” Ross said in a statement.
Cowboys donate to fund
for El Paso victims
OXNARD, Calif. — The Dallas Cowboys are donating $50,000 to a fund for victims of the mass shooting that killed 22 people and left about two dozen others injured in El Paso, Texas.
The team said Wednesday the NFL Foundation was planning a matching donation to the El Paso Community Foundation Victims’ Fund. Cowboys executive vice president Charlotte Jones Anderson is chairwoman of the NFL Foundation.
The Cowboys have had community outreach programs for years in El Paso, the far West Texas city with a large contingent of Dallas fans. Owner Jerry Jones said earlier in the week the team is “so appreciative of the support we have in El Paso.”
NCAA FOOTBALL
Clemson charged with
secondary rules violations
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson’s national championship football program was flagged for eight secondary NCAA violations during a yearlong period from July 2018 through this past June.
The school’s athletic department released a summary of the infractions Wednesday.
None of the violations were considered major and all issues about the penalties have been resolved, according to the school. In all, Clemson self-reported 14 violations in the year ending on June 30.
The football violations reported by the school included a homeowner paying a player above the going rate for work around the home on three separate occasions. Two violations involved players on social media in a promotional capacity.
