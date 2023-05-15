In an article Monday titled “Goshen College students seek meeting with state AG,” we would like to clarify that the case regarding the Indiana Child Welfare Act was joined under the Curtis Hill administration not the Todd Rokita administration. A spokesperson for Rokita wrote, "Under Rokita, our office has not made any further moves in this case."
CLARIFICATION
