From Saturday’s article “Baugo teacher fired following Friday incident,” the teacher mentioned, Mike Hosinski, had in fact submitted his intention to retire and was not fired, according to a statement Tuesday from BCS Board President Kris Seymore. With respect to the incident mentioned in the story, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office issued this on Tuesday: “Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating the incident. Upon completion, the investigation will be submitted to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office for review.”
HOWE -Michael Boyd, 61, Howe, died Feb. 27, 2022. He was born Dec. 23, 1960 in Pittsfield, Illinois, and married Cynthia Smidtz Jan. 1, 1982. Surviving is his wife, a brother, a sister, four children, five grandchildren. Service information is at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com
