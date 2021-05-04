GOSHEN — Goshen City Council members approved the city’s Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan for program year 2021 during their meeting Tuesday evening.
Tuesday’s action followed a public hearing on the plan held during the council’s April 20 meeting which included a review of the proposed plan, an overview of the current 2020 program year and an opportunity for resident comment.
According to Meaghan Bylsma, community development specialist for the city who also serves as Goshen’s CDBG administrator, the city’s CDBG program is designed to strengthen neighborhoods by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and to strengthen families and individuals by expanding economic opportunities for low/moderate-income families and individuals by providing access to resources to improve their lives, homes and neighborhoods.
“This is a follow-up to the plan presented at the last council meeting on April 20,” Bylsma said, referencing the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “This resolution authorizes the submittal of the plan to HUD. During the public comment period, no opposing comments were received.”
APPROVED ACTION PLAN
According to Bylsma, the city in program year 2021 expects to receive an estimated $280,949 in CDBG funds, and will use an estimated $43,238 of program income and an estimated $25,000 of prior year resources, for an estimated total budget of $349,187.
The proposed use of CDBG funds for program year 2021 is as follows:
• Public Service Grants: Provision of services to low- and moderate-income individuals and households citywide — $48,500;
• Owner-occupied, single unit rehabilitation of homes occupied by low- and moderate-income households through loans, grants and deferred payment loans citywide — $108,837;
• Multi-family Housing Rehabilitation: One multi-unit project to create and preserve affordable housing — $131,850; and
• Planning, general administration, environmental reviews and audit — $60,000.
CDBG PRIORITIES
In addition to the outlined funding uses for program year 2021, the approved action plan also highlighted an extensive list of priorities identified for community and neighborhood development in the city as part of the CDBG’s forward-looking 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan.
Those priorities, broken down into three distinct subgroups, are as follows:
• Housing Opportunities — Improve owner-occupied housing through rehab; increase quality of rental housing; increase transitional housing options; reduce housing cost burden through higher wage job opportunities and job training; provide permanent supportive housing for chronically homeless; support affordable housing creation and preservation; provide emergency shelter for homeless individuals and families; expand housing options and assistance; and maintain and facilitate use of Housing Choice voucher program.
• Access To Services — Increase access to affordable healthcare; increase services for mentally ill; support programs for youth; increase access to affordable childcare and early childhood education; support services for elderly and the disabled; support public transportation; provide emergency shelter for homeless individuals and families; provide permanent supportive housing for chronically homeless; support counseling/advocacy for underserved populations; increase access to substance abuse prevention and treatment; support life skill development; and support nutrition programs and food assistance.
• Neighborhood Revitalization — Improve owner-occupied housing through rehab; remove blighted residential properties; address issue of vacant/foreclosed houses; increase quality of rental housing; support public infrastructure projects; repair/replace existing sidewalks; and support neighborhood parks.
OTHER ACTION
In other action, council members:
• Voted to reappoint Kare Anderson and Justin Bell to serve on the Goshen Downtown Economic Improvement District Board for the June 2021-May 2022 term.
