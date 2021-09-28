Two residents on McCormick Drive have appealed to Nappanee city officials for assistance in dealing with drainage issues.
Ken Fervida, who lives at 1306 McCormick Drive and attended the meeting virtually, and Carol Grimm, who lives at 1308 McCormick Drive and was present at the meeting, said during recent heavy rains water came up to and into their buildings.
Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins said the low spot is on the golf course and the tile will run from there to catch basin on McCormick Drive. Jenkins told the residents that if they got the pipe they’d connect it and the cost to correct the problem is $7,609.66. Since there are three parties involved, Fervida was asking to split the cost three ways.
The mayor said the only concern he had was McCormick Drive is not a city street, it’s privately owned by the subdivision so he asked Fervida and Grimm to check with the homeowner’s association to be sure it’d be okay for the city to do the work.
Jenkins told the board that they’d pay their third of the cost, $2,536.55 out of the stormwater fund. He consulted City Attorney Brian Hoffer to see if they needed anything else.
“If you’re crossing over into land the city doesn’t own probably should get consent,” Hoffer said.
Fervida said that they did have approval from the HOA for the city to tie into the drain.
“I never had any problem until they closed in the sand trap on number six—since then there’s been more and more water closer and closer to the house,” Grimm said.
The board approved paying one third the cost and doing the work to try to correct the problem.
Oakland Trail agreement
The board approved an amendment to the Oakland Trail agreement with The Troyer Group. Mike Reese of The Troyer Group attended the meeting virtually. He explained that there was some scope added to the project, which was originally designed to replace the existing trail, which is 8’ wide but is now expanded to 10’ and there’s additional landscape improvements.
This created additional engineering and bidding work in the amount of $10,200. Reese said the original cost of the contract was $69,400 and now the total amount is $79,600.
Board Member Wayne Scheumann asked Reese how close the proposed area is to the wetlands. Reese said they are staying on the existing trail so there shouldn’t be any impact at all but he would verify that with the Department of Natural Resources.
Excavation on public property
The board approved two separate excavations on public property requests. One request is from B & M Builders for a home at 510 Fox Circle to replace a driveway. Street Superintendent Brent Warren said his department would replace the casting on the catch basin at the end of the drive but the homeowner’s contractor would be responsible for concreting in the catch basin and he said they are aware of the specifications required.
The second request was approved with conditions. Planning Administrator Todd Nunemaker presented the request from Ace Builders/Northern Lakes Investment for 251 S. Jackson St. He said they want to put up a new building on the site and a driveway.
Mayor Jenkins told Todd he realized there might be a conflict with plans to improve railroad safety. Jenkins said the city received a Consolidated Rail Infrastructure Safety Improvement (CRISI) grant through the Federal Railroad Administration to make crossings in the city safer. They plan to put a median at the Jackson Street crossing so they need to check if it would affect the plans for the drive intended for the building. Jenkins said he was meeting with a representative from the CRISI grant on Tuesday and would clarify the plans.
The board approved the excavation permit request with the caveat that the mayor, Todd and Brent work with the railroad to clarify requirements needed for rail safety and if the Ace Builders plans need to be changed, the request should be brought back to the board.
The board also approved sewer service and sewer connection to that property.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the 2022 human resources contract with Starfish Leadership Coaching, with a 5% increase over the 2021 contract (suggested by Clerk Treasurer Jeff Knight due to additional work) for an annual cost of $56,700.
• Approved a resolution for Indiana Department of Transportation 5310 program, which authorizes the city to apply for the grant, which is 100% covered this year. The city was already awarded the grant that is used to purchase vans for the Elder Haus Senior Center but a resolution was necessary.
• Approved Miracle on Main and Market parade route. This year’s event will be held Dec. 4.
• Approved waiving late fees for Specialty Hardwood as the controller is stating she handed off the check to a water department employee. The water department has no record of ever receiving the check. The amount of the late fees is $682.63 because it covered five accounts.
• Approved Water and Wastewater Superintendent Gale Gerber’s request to declare an old vactor obsolete and approved the purchase of three items for cutting heads not to exceed $12,000.
• The mayor thanked the city’s firefighters and volunteers as well as their mutual aid responders to the fire at the First Church of God on Sunday. He said “all of our training paid off.” Fire Chief Don Lehman added his personal thanks to the mutual aid departments and said everything went very well.
