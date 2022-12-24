City of Elkhart: Residents are asked to conserve power, protect pipes

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and waves 9 to 13 feet. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater may rapidly accumulate on vessels. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area or conduct mitigation. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&