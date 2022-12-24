City of Elkhart: Residents are asked to conserve power, protect pipes

The city of Elkhart has issued the following statement at the urgent request from AEP/Indiana Michigan Power.
"Extremely cold temperatures across the region have created extraordinary demands on the power system," a Saturday morning news release stated. "We are asking businesses and the public to help by immediately reducing electricity use as much as possible without sacrificing safety."
Reduce electricity use by:
• Setting your thermostat lower than usual, if health allows.
• Postponing use of major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers.
• Turning off non-essential electric lights, equipment and appliances.
Customers are being asked to do their part by taking these actions until 10 a.m. Sunday to help ensure adequate power supplies.
In addition, during this extreme cold, residents are asked to run a faucet to prevent water lines from freezing.
"A steady trickle of water from a single faucet will prevent frozen pipes," a news release stated. "This is especially important of your home has experienced frozen pipes in past cold spells."