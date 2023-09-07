ALVIN R. SANDER S, III and DA'QUAVION M. WILEY
Another status conference was held for two joint murder charge defendants, who last week elected to waive their right to a jury trial, opting instead for a bench trial on the same date.
Alvin Sanders III, 21, and Da’Quavion Wiley, 18 are scheduled for a joint bench trial Sept. 18. Sanders and Wiley are believed by Elkhart police to be responsible for the May 1, 2021, shooting of a 15-year-old boy, who was found outside a McKinley Avenue home in Elkhart, shot in the neck.
Although several status conferences have been held in the past two months for the trial, the court did not schedule one for the last week prior to the trial. The trial, now a bench trial, remains scheduled for Sept. 18.
JEREMY C. SHULT
A further proceedings took place for a man charged with burglarizing a California Road home in January. Shult, 36, is accused of burglarizing a home located at 2527 California Road at 11:36 a.m. Jan. 13. It was continued to Oct. 19.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a youth placed a call to 911 indicating that Shult was inside the home, had multiple warrants, and that the caller had gone outside where he was hiding behind a fence, later providing a statement affirming he did see Shult take items from the home.
Officers arrived and saw Shult exiting the home and after garnering backup and getting the youth to safety, they attempted to apprehend Shult, who fled by vehicle, disregarding traffic speed limits and control devices inside Elkhart city limits, officers said in the affidavit, before fleeing on foot.
While fleeing on foot, his gun, a loaded .22 caliber firearm, was seen being discarded into a bush on Kilbourn Street, the affidavit reads. Eventually, Shult was apprehended and officers determined that based on property located within the vehicle, the estimated value of the purses, jewelry, electronics, and other items taken from the home was valued at about $6,600.
Shult also has a previous conviction for auto theft in 2011 and officers at the jail said they found a counterfeit $100 bill in his possession during booking.
JOSHUA D. TINSLEY
A man awaiting his trial for nearly two years had a trial status conference on Thursday. Joshua Tinsley, of Bristol, is accused responsible for the July 6, 2021 death of Beau Raber, 40.
Police say Tinsley and Raber met at an Ox Bow Drive resident in Dunlap on July 2 where an altercation ensured. Tinsley allegedly struck Raber multiple times after he was told he was not welcome there and went to retrieve his handgun from his vehicle, which he fired once into the yard.
Four days later, Elkhart County deputies were called to the home to investigate an unresponsive man and declared Raber dead. His death is being directly linked to the attack.
Tinsley is facing three felony charges, which include aggravated battery, involuntary manslaughter and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
Several trial dates had previously been set in the case but were pushed back for a barrage of reasons, including another ongoing trial. The case was continued from the Oct. 2 trial date to May 20.
LOVELL L. FREDRICK
An Elkhart man accused of sexual battery and buglary had his trial date rescheduled to May 20 during Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday.
According to Elkhart police, Lovell Fredrick, 34, Elkhart, entered an apartment on Sycamore Street in Elkhart and touched a sleeping woman’s mouth with his penis causing her to wake up, a probable cause affidavit said. The victim said she did not know Fredrick nor invite him over, but despite her door being locked, Frederick also brought a large number of personal items with him and they were laying on the floor at the top of her steps. The victim said she called 911 immediately after being awakened and officers arrested a man they found inside the apartment and took him into custody. The man offered several variations and spellings of the name Brian Richard Welks, police stated in their report. It was a name that police later learned was not his own.
The man also told officers, “All I was trying to do was take a shower. This is a big misunderstanding,” and said that he gets his mail at the post office because he stays in several places. The man eventually told them his name, Lovell Fredrick, and agreed to speak with a detective, telling the detective that he knew the victim’s brother. Investigating officers said the apartment door appeared pried open.
ADONIS D. BLAKE
One of four individuals accused of robbing a man at in Ashton Pines Oct. 6, 2020 met for a trial status conference on Thursday. A woman involved in the armed robbery, Morgan Carlson, 22, recently pleaded guilty to her part in the armed robbery and was sentenced last week.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim was asked by a woman he met on Snapchat for help with her car, so he met her at Ashton Pines Apartment Complex. While he was looking at the car, two men approached on foot and robbed him at gunpoint, tearing his shirt, and taking a stainless steel gold chain, his wallet, his phone, and money from his glove box, according to the affidavit.
The two men then got into the car that the woman arrived in, with that woman and another who remained in the car, and left.
The robbery was captured by a security camera at the front of one of the apartments, showing the group arriving together, the two men leaving the area, and the woman moving into the driver’s seat. A search warrant of the cell phone number the woman used to contact the victim showed the number belonged to Adonis Blake. Officers later also accused Carlson, who was Blake’s girlfriend at the time of the robbery, with the victim identifying her in a photo array.
Blake’s trial was rescheduled from Oct. 2 to May 20.