GOSHEN — Prosecuting attorneys agreed during Thursday’s Circuit Court proceedings that a 21-year-old man accused of causing death while operating a motor vehicle could reschedule jury trial to coincide with end-of-semester for the victim’s children who are currently away at college.
Joshua Martinez, 21, had pled guilty to the charge in the death of Leslie, 44, and Craig Coffman, 48, both of Goshen, during a February hearing but later attempted to change the plea agreement, resulting in the reinstatement of the original not-guilty plea back in April.
Back in February Martinez admitted to the court that he had four 12-ounce beers prior to getting in his vehicle June 10, 2022. The probable cause affidavit shows he tested .177 alcohol concentration.
According to the police report, at 11:44 p.m. Martinez was driving a car at a high rate of speed eastbound on Pike Street when it collided with a vehicle driven by Craig Coffman. The Coffman vehicle was southbound on Third Street. Martinez’s vehicle also collided with another vehicle driven by Katie Jones of Battle Creek, Michigan, police reported. Jones’ vehicle went over the curb and broke a fire hydrant.
Coffman’s wife, Leslie, died in the crash. Coffman was flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital, where he died June 25.
Family of the Coffman’s submitted a letter to Judge Christofeno, who confirmed with Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Lucas Shoemake that although they were not in favor of the plea agreement, they would not contest it.
His jury trial was rescheduled to May 13, with a trial status conference of April 11, although both parties expect an updated plea agreement in the future.
ALLEN HANUSCAK
A jury trial for a robbery suspect may not occur, assuming attorney Michael Banik can submit a plea agreement.
Banik told the court Thursday morning that he and Allen Hanuscak are working on the plea agreement for the robbery the Hanuscak is accused of dating back to July 13, 2020.
According to a probable cause affidavit from the Elkhart Police Department, officers were dispatched around 10:26 a.m. to Old National Bank, 320 N. Main St., in reference to a robbery at the bank.
A teller told officers that an older man had entered the bank and presented her with a note at her window which read “I want $10,000, no hesitation, no dye packs. No tracking devices. No other tricks and there will be no problems. Now, please!” She informed the man that she did not have that much money available to her, and he instead say to give what she did have, so she handed him roughly $7,000 in cash. Some of the money had bands around it and some of the bands had her care number on them.
Officers found a man matching the description walking from McDonalds, 130 N. Main St., and noted from security footage that he had just left the restaurant. They also found paper straps and identified the man as Allen Hanuscak, 65, who is noted as having been on parole for another armed robbery at the time. Money found on Hanuscak totaled $6,995 and had the teller’s care number on the straps.
JA LIAHS M. CURRY
A murder trial has been reset for an Elkhart man accused in a shooting death Feb. 11, 2023.
One of Ja Liahs Curry’s two attorneys told the court that they were set for the trial, but not finished with discovery yet, and the prosecution agreed not so willingly to the continuation.
Curry is charged with murder, criminal recklessness firing into a building, and domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon. According to a probable cause affidavit, 911 received the call at 5:16 a.m. Feb. 11 advising that there was a fight outside his apartment and moments later, the caller told officers he heard three gunshots.
Elkhart Police officers were dispatched to North River Landing Apartments, 2301 W. Lexington Ave. At the scene, they found Thomas Johnson, who had been shot and later died at the hospital.
Curry’s girlfriend initially told officers that she’d attempted to intervene in a fight involving another man and woman and she fled after being injured, but she eventually admitted that the fight was between her and her boyfriend, Curry, whom she said had kicked, punched, and pistol-whipped her before she escaped, according to court documents.
She told officers that she and Curry got into a fight because he wanted to drive home from a friend’s apartment, but she believed he was drunk and refused. Later on, Curry reportedly called the woman to apologize for the battery and told him that he’d gone back to his home and that he knew the incident resulted in a death.
Curry was arrested at his home at 608 ½ N. Second St., Goshen, at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, hours after the incident.
Curry has several cases that were transferred to circuit court, and as a result, also has two attorneys. Jessica Moreno and Heidi Cintron are dividing the cases. A total of nine misdemeanor cases and two lower-level felony cases are currently identified in addition to charges for the Feb. 11 incident.
Previously scheduled to go to trial Sept. 18, Curry’s trial was rescheduled for May 6, with a status conference Sept. 28.
ALVIN SANDERS III AND DA’QUAVION WILEY
Despite allegations that one of two men charged in the murder of a 15-year-old boy is attempting to hire a new attorney with only a month before the trial date is set, Elkhart County Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno did not agree to postpone the jury trial.
Alvin Sanders III, 21, and Da’quavion Wiley, 18, are believed to be responsible for the May 1, 2021, shooting of a 15-year-old boy, who was found outside a McKinley Avenue home, shot in the neck.
In March, attorneys agreed to continue from Wiley’s April 3 trial, to Sander’s scheduled for Sept. 18, and approved a joinder request for the men’s trials, although defense attorneys did not agree, and told the court that based on evidence, Sanders would be more culpable than Wiley and that being in the same courtroom would be detrimental to Wiley’s case.
The court scheduled an additional status conference for Aug. 24. Defense Attorney Jeffrey Majerik also told the court that Sanders had plans to hire his own attorney, or go to trial pro se, which was not advised. The trial remains scheduled for Sept. 18.
ANNA BLACKMON
An Elkhart woman is charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to an open trailer outside a home on Marion Street Dec. 7.
According to police, Anna Blackmon, 34, Elkhart, told them that she’d light the trailer behind a van at 1000 W. Marion St., on fire to get back at her previous landlord, owner of B.A.B. Rentals, Marcia Bechtel. Blackmon told police she gathered reusable and disposable signs into a bucket and sprayed them with bug spray before lighting them on fire inside the open trailer, which also had landscaping tools and light fixtures in it, to get back at Bechtel for taking advantage of and scamming her.
In May, defense said Blackmon was scheduled for interviews to determine if her bond would be lowered, but she was in the medical ward and missed them. Her bond hearing was reset to Sept. 28.