GOSHEN — An Elkhart man was sentenced Thursday to 24 years in prison for the hit-and-run death of an Elkhart teen.
Ronnie Hapner, 34, pled guilty in August to the crash that killed Blaine Fisher, 18, and seriously injured McKade Nielsen, 18, June 4, 2021.
“Drinking and driving is like playing Russian Roulette and you may think the odds are in your favor but if you end up like Mr. Hapner, your life is completely destroyed and anybody that got in your wake is also destroyed,” Elkhart County Circuit Judge Michael Christofeno said ahead of sentencing. “In today’s world with Uber and Lyft, I am at a loss as to why anybody gets behind the wheel after consuming alcohol.”
Police arrested Hapner on a charge of leaving the scene of a serious body injury accident and a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident after the deceased teen’s mother Jennifer Fisher shared a home security video of a white pickup truck to Facebook, asking her community to help police find the vehicle and suspect.
Fisher’s parents David and Jennifer, and Nielsen’s mother, as well as siblings and friends spoke ahead of the sentencing.
“You never think it’s going ot happen to you, this kind of loss a parent feels,” David Fisher said. “I thought I would be a stronger person than this, but I had to counsel myself to keep going forward and to keep going forward and to forgive. It’s a rough thing because I’ve never truly met Mr. Hapner but in my heart, with God’s help, I’ve had to move on and I’ve had to forgive because I don’t want to be a bitter person, an angry person. I want to be there for my children.”
His family recounted that Fisher didn’t believe he had such an effect on people.
“I miss my son,” he added. “All’s I have are memories now.”
Fisher’s mother Jennifer spoke as well.
“In these last two years, I had a lot of hatred, I wanted awful things to happen to Mr. Hapner because when I closed my eyes, I couldn’t sleep,” she said. “All I saw was my son being dragged down the street — I didn’t get to say goodbye or see him. And so it’s hard as a mom… My whole person has changed after this. I’ve been called angry, and hateful and short tempered, and I did have too much hate in my heart.”
She thanked Hapner for pleading guilty and “taking responsibility,” and told him that she forgives.
“I don’t believe that you meant for this to happen at all,” she said. “I just wanted you to know that I release my emotions today, that I forgive you…. Both families have a loss right now they’re moving forward with.”
“Ronnie Hapner is not a monster,” Nielsen’s mother Tanzie said. “But he is a flawed human who acted selfishly and without mercy. He thought of only himself that night while the rest of us are left to pick of the pieces of the catastrophic mess that he made… my son is still here, and Blaine is not”
The other victim, McKade, was the last to speak. He told the court that they were best friends, but more like brothers to him.
“On my end, I can be grateful for more than what Blaine would ever be able to say,” he said. “I love Blaine. He’s an incredible person and I miss him so much.”
In a rare circumstance, several individuals wrote lettes to the court on behalf of Hapner, including his significant other and his former employer.
Significant other Karlee Henderson wrote in a letter to the court that since the incident, Hapner had not had one drop of alcohol, and even volunteered to drive others home when they’d been drinking.
“We have had many discussions about the accident and how he regrets the decision to drive that night because of the pain it caused and how so many people were impacted,” she wrote.
Hapner also spoke to the family and friends of Fisher and Nieleon ahead of sentencing.
“I’ve been waiting for the opportunity to tell you all how sorry I am,” he said. “To Blaine’s family, I know the apology I give you will never be enough because I can never give him back... I wish I could take his place. I wish I could take your pain away.”
He also spoke to McKade, saying he thanks God every day that he’s still alive and that he cried when he heard he was walking again.
“My decision to get behind the wheel that night was the worst decision I have ever made — I have vowed from that day forward to be a changed man,” he said. “I do not expect forgive, but I do hope people give me a chance to prove I’m not the monster you think I am.”
Per plea agreement, Hapner was sentenced to 12 years at the Indiana Department of Corrections for the first count of leaving the scene, with three years suspended, and with three years probation. He was sentenced to an additional 12 years for the second count leaving the scene of a seriously bodily injury crash, with three on probation.
“The real issue here is what which you’ve already alluded to, that your actions that night completely destroyed three families and that includes yours,” Christofeno said. “I hope you have truly changed. We will see.”
JORDON M. NORTON
Jordon Norton was sentenced to a total of 75 years in prison Thursday following a guilty verdict resulting from his second jury trial in August in Elkhart County Circuit Court.
Having been found guilty of battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon on June 11, 2022, Norton’s first trial resulted in hung jury on the murder charge from a shooting at Hardy’s Bar, 610 S. Main St., Elkhart, Aug. 23, 2020. He was accused in the shooting death of David Artley, 42. In August, a second jury found him guilty.
Ahead of the sentencing, many of Artley’s friends and family came forward to offer victim impact statements.
“I’m sorry that all you saw that night was a very tall man and decided to take your issues out on him,” Artley’s wife Stephanie said. “But what you didn’t know what he was a very loving man, a caring man.”
This story has been trimmed for print. To see the complete version visit goshennews.com.
Stephanie claimed that Davis stepped in front of Norton when he pulled out the gun to protect her, their son, and friends that were also in the bar.
“My husband died to make sure his family was oklay and is a hero,” she asserted. “You, sir, are the villain.”
Artley’s mother Georgina Artley, as well as his father and sister both spoke too.
“The anguish and loss I feel cannot be adequately described,” she said.
Norton himself declined to comment ahead of sentencing.
”You went from what was essentially date night with your wife, lovely evening with your wife, to a senseless and heinous killing,” Elkhart County Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno said.
Norton was sentenced to 55 years, enhanced by eight years, for the murder charge; with a 12 year firearm sentence enhancement that Norton pled guilty to; and one count of battery for the injuries caused to Kali Smith who was shot in the foot; and one count of criminal recklessness for the danger caused to everyone else in the bar at the time. The case is consecutive to a federal case. Norton did indicate he intends to appeal.