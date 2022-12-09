ELKHART — Concord High School’s performing arts department is celebration a milestone this weekend.
Christmas Spectacular, which features holiday performances from all of CHS’s performing arts groups including band, orchestra, choir and guard, is celebrating 50 years.
“There’s just a lot of music,” said music secretary Bessie Huneryager.
With many students performing special group and soloist numbers, band director Scott Spradling said the music department is celebrating just keeping the annual concert going for half a century.
“Our biggest celebration is that the Concord Music Department is still strong and has been able to present this show for 50 years despite different staff, different students, differentworld, a lawsuit, COVID, and a flood in the BPAC,” Spradling recalled.
Holiday favorites return for this year’s Christmas Spectactular including “White Christmas” with soloist Jess Florea, “Polar Express,” “Mr. Grinch,” “Santa Baby,” “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,” will of course return this year.
“Every year is special,” said music secretary Bessie Huneryager. One special number Huneryager was willing to divulge was a pirate themed Christmas song.
“”Christmas on a Pirate Ship” is going to be really good,” Huneryager said. “It’s going to be fun.”
The Nativity will also return as usual. It features student volunteers performing and singing live to a staging of the Nativity.
“Angels We Have Heard On High,” “Mary, Did You Know?,” “Away In A Manger,” “O Holy Night,” “Hark The Herald Angels Sing” are staples of the Nativity portion of the show, which is roughly two hours long with intermission.
“It’s about the moment and the music,” Huneryager said.
In honor of the 50th anniversary, former choir teacher and one of the teachers who help start the Christmas Spectacular, Richard Dick, will perform ahead of the concert in the Beickman Performing Arts Center lobby.
Performances are 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday and tickets are selling fast, Huneryager said. There is still some floor seating available but the majority of seats still available are in the balcony. Tickets are $7 each.
To purchase tickets, visit https://concordmusic.ludus.com. At the checkout, ticket buyers can also choose to purchase a video recording or DVD.