NAPPANEE — Marcus and Debra Miller have become mainstays in downtown Nappanee with Main Street Roasters and their newest venture, Neighbors Mercantile in the beautifully renovated former Martin’s Hardware. On Monday, at the annual Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce Appreciation & Awards Banquet the couple were named Citizens of the Year.
Last year’s Citizen of the Year, Mandy Gerber, presented the award.
“Our recipients are friendly faces that you’ll see throughout the community,” Gerber said, adding that community was the reason they had a dream to open their first business in 2003.
“They had the goal of offering a local space where community could happen, a place where friends, young and old, could connect and where new friendships could be made,” Gerber said. “Just two fast years later the need for a full remodel and expansion occurred including the development of the coffee roasting facility.”
Their growth expanded to their online business and “with the beautiful renovations to their other business adventure, Neighbors Mercantile, it has added a thriving retail establishment for people near and far to visit in such a unique setting,” she said.
Gerber read a quote that is displayed in Neighbors Mercantile that she said summarizes the couple perfectly: “We build on foundations we did not lay. We warm ourselves by fires we did not light. We sit in the shade of trees we did not plant. We drink from wells we did not dig. We profit from people we did not know. This is as it should be. Together we are more than any one person could be. Together we can build across the generations. Together we can renew our hope and faith in the life that is yet to unfold. Together we can heed the call to a ministry of care and justice. We are ever bound in community. May it always be so.”
She introduced Marcus and Debra, who thanked the community for their support of their businesses.
After the banquet, the couple were speechless for a moment when asked what receiving the award meant to them.
Marcus replied that it was “humbling and a huge honor.”
They said they were truly surprised by the award. Debra added, “We’re grateful for the community for their support over the years, for our staff and management at our businesses for their support and how much they care about our teams and our customers.”
Marcus said they were also thankful for their children and their parents and their family heritage. The couple also expressed thanks to the city over the years — the chamber and the mayors past and present who they said supported them from the beginning; for their vision and for walking alongside them.
And they were especially thankful “to God for his blessings and for what he’s called us to do,” Marcus said.