GOSHEN — Center for Healing & Hope is holding its third annual Festival of Hope event June 24, from noon to 6 p.m., at Goshen Brewing Company, 315 W. Washington St.
Executive Director of CHH, Missy Schrock, shared that the final band is scheduled to perform from 6-7 p.m. A Makers Market and nonprofit partners will be on site from noon to 4 p.m., with each vendor having the option to stay until 6 p.m. based on their availability.
“We began the event as a way to bring together all of our stakeholders — clients, patients, donors, volunteers — along with the wider community to celebrate our mission and raise funds for our work,” she said. “We pair the event with a Day of Giving during which we want to raise $24,000 in 24 hours. We have been successful with that for the past two years and would love to exceed our goal again this year.”
The Festival of Hope will keep many things from the last two years, such as multiple live musical acts, food from Goshen Brewing Company, Saca Los Tacos, and Tropicana Ice Cream Shop, and booths from other nonprofit partners. There will be a few new additions this year as well.
“New this year will be a Makers Market selling their creations and a balloon twister,” Schrock said. “The entertainment lineup includes some regulars from years past, such as headliner Los Doble RR, as well as some new faces.”
In addition to funds raised at the event going to a good cause, there will be lots of activities to encourage the community to attend shared Schrock.
“I encourage people to attend because there will be something for everyone — entertainment, activities, crafts, food and beverage, community resources — and it’s just a fun day for the whole family,” she said. “There is no cost to attend, and children’s activities are free. It’s also an opportunity to learn more about Center for Healing & Hope and the essential services we offer to the community.”
Schrock shared that Center for Healing & Hope provides general healthcare to community members who are uninsured, low-income, and have other barriers to accessing healthcare. Many of their patients prefer to speak Spanish and the majority of their staff are bilingual. They also administer the Goshen Resident ID (GRID) card program, and the Natural Helpers program, which trains immigrants to walk alongside immigrants to find resources to meet basic needs.
“We are located at 400 W. Lincoln Ave, next to Interra,” Schrock said. “We are easily accessible from the Trolley. We are specifically looking for volunteers who are bilingual and have medical knowledge, or who are willing to do simple tasks like landscaping and helping out at events.”
Schrock finished by stating how thankful CHH is to Miller Poultry for being the presenting sponsor of the Festival of Hope as well as all of the generous sponsors who make this event possible. She also thanked Goshen Brewing Company for being great partners and providing their space for the festival. Schrock also previewed other events happening in 2023.
“In July we will have our fourth annual Muchas Mochilas (many backpacks) giveaway for families who need help purchasing school supplies for their kids and in December we will have the second annual Community Posada where we will celebrate Hispanic culture with piñatas, tamales, and hot drinks,” she said. “More information about our events and how to support Center for Healing & Hope can be found on our social channels and at chhclinics.org.”