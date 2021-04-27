Carpenter ants not always a culprit

Carpenter ants often get a bad rap.
Callers often tell me that these big black ants are killing their trees, or are invading their home and might be causing damage. I try my best to explain that carpenter ants do not cause problems, they hang around because there is a problem.
Ants of the genus Camponotus are known as carpenter ants because they prefer to establish their colonies in galleries (nests) excavated from damp or damaged wood. They cut galleries into the wood grain to form their nests and provide passageways for movement from section to section of the nest.
When a fallen tree exposes a carpenter ant gallery, you often see signs of rot and softened wood, as well as ant eggs, larva and a bunch of soldier ants trying to porrect their young. Chances are, this rotten area has been growing in the heart of the tree for years, and the ants are there taking advantage of the softened wood.
When you find a carpenter ant in a home, there is no need to panic, especially if you rarely see them. Carpenter ants routinely send out scouts looking for sources of food. If you live in or near a wooded area, chances are the scouts will occasionally find a way into your home.
However, if you routinely see carpenter ants in your home, especially in the same room over and over, this may be a sign of a problem. Water leaking around windows, doors, roofs, toilets, sinks and tubs will soften wood, and that softened wood can by a cozy place for carpenter ants to settle in. That very thing happened at one home I lived in. The roof covering an entry porch was leaking, and when the home was reroofed, we found a large nest of carpenter ants.
Carpenter ants will not eat a good, solid 2 x 4 or plywood. But, if you allow your roof or pipes to leak for a few years, and wood nearby will begin to soften. If the ants find it, you will have ants in your home that are doing more than scouting for food. If you routinely see carpenter ants in the same room over and over, there is a good chance there is a water issue. The real solution to the issue is not spraying the ants, it is finding the water-soaked wood and the leak.
What is the solution to a tree that has carpenter ants living inside a hollowed area? Again, spraying for ants is not going to improve the condition of the tree. There is little a person can do for a tree going through such a decline. You may want to hire an arborist to assess the health of the tree, and remove those that are a risk to health, safety or property. You can find arborists that service your area by entering your zip code at https://www.treesaregood.org/findanarborist.
Arborists are trained to look for signs of issues that you and I might not see. One common sign is a bark inclusion, where two branches in a narrow V-shape rub together. As the two branches rub, they create a wound, which collects water, leading to the rot in the tree. Water or water stains can sometimes be seen oozing out below where the branches rub. Carpenter ants will establish themselves in these softened wounds, and get blamed for the demise of the tree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.