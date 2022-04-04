ELKHART — The annual CAPS Rally for Kids will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, April 11 at the Elkhart Civic Plaza.
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and this year we will be meeting in person as a public declaration of our support for the prevention of child abuse and neglect! Mayor Rod Roberson will be there as well as Magistrate Bellin, and many of our own CAPS staff! We encourage everyone to attend and wear blue to show your support for ending child abuse right here in our community.
