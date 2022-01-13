On Thursday the following candidates filed for the 2022 Elkhart County Primary Election set for May 3:
State Representative – District 18
David H. Abbott (R)
State Representative – District 21
Timothy Wesco (R)
Elkhart Township Board (3 seats)
Susie Rogers (R)
H. Wayne Jennette (R)
Locke Township Board (3 seats)
Wayne D. Klotz (R)
Republican State Convention Delegates
District 2 (12 Delegates)
Bradley D. Rogers
District 3 (12 Delegates)
Cindy Hajicek
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.