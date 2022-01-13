On Thursday the following candidates filed for the 2022 Elkhart County Primary Election set for May 3:

State Representative – District 18

David H. Abbott (R)

State Representative – District 21

Timothy Wesco (R)

Elkhart Township Board (3 seats)

Susie Rogers (R)

H. Wayne Jennette (R)

Locke Township Board (3 seats)

Wayne D. Klotz (R)

Republican State Convention Delegates

District 2 (12 Delegates)

Bradley D. Rogers

District 3 (12 Delegates)

Cindy Hajicek

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you