The following area candidates filed Friday for the elections in the upcoming May 3 primary.

Harrison Township Trustee

Kerry Yaw (R)

Harrison Township Board (3 seats)

Tim L Stutsman (R)

Washington Township Board (3 seats)

Greg Bailey (R)

Paul D. Phillips (R)

James M. Weaver (R)

Republican State Convention Delegates

District 1 (13 Delegates)

Christopher Petersen

Daniel Ganger

District 3 (12 Delegates)

Blake Doriot

Benjamin M. Rogers

District 4 (12 Delegates)

Kerry Yaw

