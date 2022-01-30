The following area candidates filed Friday for the elections in the upcoming May 3 primary.
Harrison Township Trustee
Kerry Yaw (R)
Harrison Township Board (3 seats)
Tim L Stutsman (R)
Washington Township Board (3 seats)
Greg Bailey (R)
Paul D. Phillips (R)
James M. Weaver (R)
Republican State Convention Delegates
District 1 (13 Delegates)
Christopher Petersen
Daniel Ganger
District 3 (12 Delegates)
Blake Doriot
Benjamin M. Rogers
District 4 (12 Delegates)
Kerry Yaw
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.